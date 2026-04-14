Mining equipment maker Eimco Elecon's Q4 profit crashes over 57 pc

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Eimco Elecon (India) Limited on Tuesday reported a 57.22 per cent decline in its fourth-quarter profit (Q4) for FY26.

The Gujarat-based mining and construction equipment manufacturer posted a profit of Rs 6.36 crore for the quarter ended March 31 (Q4 FY26), compared to Rs 14.87 crore in the same period previous financial year (Q4 FY25).

Profit before tax also fell significantly by 54.55 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8.94 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

Despite the drop in profitability, revenue from operations increased 4.04 per cent to Rs 66.88 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 64.28 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

However, higher expenses weighed on the overall performance. Total expenses rose 16.09 per cent year-on-year to Rs 56.62 crore.

During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed declined 21.44 per cent to Rs 22.97 crore, while compensation paid to distributors increased slightly by 1.61 per cent to Rs 7.57 crore.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a net profit of Rs 38.71 crore, lower than Rs 48.91 crore recorded in FY25.

The board of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, or 40 per cent, for FY26.

The dividend will be subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting and is expected to be paid within 30 days after its conclusion.

Eimco Elecon is mainly engaged in manufacturing equipment used in the mining and construction sectors.

Founded in 1974 and based in Vallabh Vidyanagar, Gujarat, the company produces underground mining machinery such as Load Haul Dumpers, Side Dump Loaders and drilling equipment.

It supplies to major companies including Coal India subsidiaries, Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 1,760.50 on April 13, down 0.20 per cent. The stock market remained closed on the following day on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

--IANS

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