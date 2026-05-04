Milind Soman swims from Europe to Africa across the Strait of Gibraltar

Mumbai, May 04 (IANS) Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman continues to set new benchmarks even at 60.

He informed through his latest social media post that he swam from Europe to Africa, across the Strait of Gibraltar, completing a long stretch of 15 kilometers.

Milind's latest update on the photo-sharing app further mentioned that he added the latest feather to his cap on May 1 this year.

Sharing glimpses of his journey with his Instagram family, Milind wrote, "1st of May, I swam from Europe to Africa, across the Strait of Gibraltar, 15km at the closest point, from Tarifa in Spain to the coast of Morocco...beautiful beautiful beautiful swim !! Longer post coming (sic)."

In April, the 'Emergency' actor concluded a 20-kilometer swim during his visit to Goa, with his better half, Ankita Konwar, swimming 8 kilometers. Milind was able to complete the distance within 8 hours.

Calling it a "beautiful experience", he shared on his social media handle, "Swam 20km for the first time ! Took around 8hrs .. Super happy swimming long distance in the sea is one of the most beautiful experiences, so unpredictable, tides, weather, currents, all make it an epic adventure .. big thank you to @ankita_earthy who also swam 8km and my friends Elias, Nicole and Mihir from the Goa Open Water Swim Club for always being there #worldhealthday."

Milind and Ankita continue to shell fitness goals by sharing glimpses from their various adventures together.

On April 23, the lovebirds completed 8 years of marital bliss.

Celebrating the occasion, Milind expressed his gratitude to Ankita for making every single moment of his life "special".

Posting a couple of rare photos of the two on social media, he wrote, "Tu hai toh dil dhadakta hai .. 8 years with you have passed in a heartbeat, but your presence, your love, your warmth and your sweetness made every single moment special...happy anniversary my love !"

--IANS

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