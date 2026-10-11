October 11, 2026 11:57 AM हिंदी

Messi, Suarez's braces power Inter miami to 4-0 won over DC United

Messi, Suarez's braces power Inter miami to 4-0 won over DC United

Miami, Oct 11 (IANS) A pair of braces from captain Lionel Messi and striker Luis Suarez powered Inter Miami CF to a dominant 4-0 victory over D.C. United in MLS regular season action at home at Nu Stadium.

Additionally, forward German Berterame recorded two assists, while goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair delivered a solid performance at the back and posted a clean sheet.

Inter Miami got off the mark early on, with Suárez bagging his 14th goal of the regular season in the 3rd minute. A cross from Reguilón from the left flank was redirected by a header from Berterame before finding the legendary Uruguayan serial scorer at the centre of the box, where Suarez tucked the ball away with a first-time, left-footed finish.

At the other end, St Clair delivered a standout save in the 16th minute to deny an attempt from D.C.’s Tai Baribo and preserve the lead.

Suarez then secured his brace as he doubled Inter Miami’s lead in the 39th minute, finding the back of the net from inside the penalty area to capitalise on a headed assist from Berterame.

The strike took Suarez’s tally to 15 this regular season, while the assist was the seventh for Berterame this league campaign.

Miami continued its impressive attacking performance in the second half, with Messi adding another for the Herons in the 47th minute with his 22nd goal this regular season. Following a brilliant move to make space down the left side of the box,

Suarez played a precise ball for Messi to strike with a first-time, left-footed effort from the centre of the box. The assist raised Suarez’s tally to nine this regular season.

Messi then sealed his brace and rounded out the victory for Inter Miami in the 60th minute through a brilliant solo effort. Our captain received a ball from De Paul down the middle before dribbling past two defenders en route to breaking into the box and slotting the ball at the bottom-right corner with a left-footed finish.

The goal was Messi’s 23rd this league campaign as he extended his lead in the race for the 2026 MLS Golden Boot, while the assist was De Paul’s 13th.

The 4-0 scoreline remained unchanged through the final whistle as Inter Miami returned to winning ways to claim a valuable three points.

With the win, Inter Miami extended its unbeaten run against D.C. United to seven (5 wins, 2 draws).

--IANS

bc/vi

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