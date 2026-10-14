Men's T20 WC 2028: Kuwait, Saudi Arabia crowned champs in Asia Sub-regional qualifiers

Dubai, Oct 14 (IANS) Kuwait and Saudi Arabia topped Asia Sub-Regional Qualifiers A and B in Malaysia to progress to the regional final as they inched closer to the Road to ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028.

Bahrain, Qatar, Malaysia and Hong Kong, China also secured places at the Asia Regional Final in 2027, while Kuwait’s Adnan Idress and Malaysia’s Virandeep Singh were named Players of the Tournament.

Kuwait finished top of Sub-Regional Qualifier A, ahead of runners-up Bahrain and third-placed Qatar, with all three securing their spots at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Regional Final in 2027.

Saudi Arabia claimed the Sub-Regional Qualifier B title, with Hong Kong China finishing second and hosts Malaysia third to complete the six-team line-up progressing from the two events.

Both Qualifiers ran simultaneously in Malaysia, with Kuwait’s Adnan Idress named Player of the Tournament for Sub-Regional Qualifier A, and Malaysia’s Virandeep Singh receiving the award for Sub-Regional Qualifier B.

The six advancing teams will now continue their journey at the Asia Regional Final in 2027, where places in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028 Global Qualifier will be up for grabs.

Kuwait captain Mohamed Aslam said: “Winning the T20 World Cup Qualifier is an incredibly proud moment for all of us. Our success came from clear planning, disciplined preparation, belief in our players, and a strong team culture. We worked hard to build a team that plays fearless, attacking cricket while staying united under pressure. The players deserve immense credit for their commitment and the way they delivered when it mattered most.”

Saudi Arabia captain Waji Ul Hassan added: “It is an incredible feeling and a historic moment for Saudi cricket. Winning our first ICC tournament is a dream come true and a reward for our hard work, dedication, and determination. We are extremely proud to represent Saudi Arabia and bring this achievement home. Most importantly, I am incredibly proud of my teammates, who demonstrated outstanding commitment, unity, and fighting spirit throughout the tournament.”

The two tournaments saw 13 teams play 36 matches across the Bayuemas Oval, UKM Oval and STC Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

--IANS

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