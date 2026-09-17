Members of Parliament offer prayers for PM Modi on his birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Several BJP MPs extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and visited places of worship to pray for his health and success.

BJP MP Sambit Patra visited Puri’s Jagannath Temple, offered prayers, and performed puja. Fellow party MP Tarun Chugh visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and offered prayers, wishing the Prime Minister a good and healthy life.

Speaking to IANS, Patra said: "On the occasion of our dearly beloved Prime Minister Modi's birthday, we offered our prayers to Lord Jagannath and performed puja. We prayed for the PM’s long and healthy life. We are all part of his family who have benefited from various policies launched by PM Modi. Some of us have benefited from Ayushman, some through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, some from Ujjwala, and some from Ujala. More than 80 crore people have benefited. Thus, we prayed for his long, healthy life. The people of Puri prayed at the Almighty’s feet that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains healthy. I would urge others to do the same."

Similarly, Chugh visited Sri Harmandir Sahib, where he offered prayers for PM Modi’s long life and good health. Speaking to IANS, he said, “Sri Harmandir Sahib always guides and blesses all of us. We draw strength from here, which allows us to move forward. Today is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.”

Acknowledging PM Modi’s contribution, MP Chugh said: "He has devoted his entire life to service, to the progress of the country and to ensuring that India’s name shines across the world."

"Today, 25 years of his service as a head of government have been completed, and every moment of these 25 years has been dedicated to serving and advancing the nation," he added.

Praising PM Modi’s achievements as a leader, Chugh said that "owing to his policies, the nation has recorded a 7.8 GDP growth. Today we are the world’s 4th most powerful nation (in economic terms)".

He also added that nearly 18-19 crore households have water supply and 6 crore people have been given homes. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as a powerhouse and nearly 100 crore people are benefiting from all the welfare schemes launched by the Modi government.

Chugh further said it was his desire that PM Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat is fulfilled, and that Punjab also gets developed under Viksit Bharat, and that is why the people of Punjab are praying to the Almighty for the Prime Minister’s good health and long life.

--IANS

suruchi/vd