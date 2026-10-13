Melbourne Renegades sign Chloe Tryon for WBBL 12

Melbourne, Oct 13 (IANS) Melbourne Renegades have strengthened their squad for the 12th edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) by securing the services of South African all-rounder Chloe Tryon, whose experience across international cricket and Australia’s premier women’s T20 competition adds depth to both departments.

The 32-year-old brings more than 15 years of international experience, with over 3,800 runs and more than 100 wickets across One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 Internationals (T20Is). Her ability to deliver explosive contributions with the bat and provide breakthroughs with left-arm spin makes her a versatile option for the Renegades.

Tryon’s international career began in 2010, when she made her South Africa debut at just 16. She made an immediate impact, claiming two wickets in her first over, including one with her first delivery — a feat that remains unique in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Her ability to produce decisive performances was further recognised in May 2025, when she was named ICC Women’s Player of the Month. The award followed a historic ODI performance in which she became the first woman to score a half-century and take a hat-trick in the same match.

Tryon also arrives with considerable familiarity with the WBBL, having featured in 57 matches for the Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers. Across those appearances, she has accumulated 869 runs at a strike rate of 128.17, including 32 sixes, while claiming 21 wickets. Her best bowling figures in the competition stand at 3-2.

Renegades head coach Gavan Twining believes the South African’s ability to influence matches in different phases will provide valuable options for the team during the upcoming season.

“Chloe is a genuine match-winner who has performed on the biggest stages in world cricket, and we’ve seen first-hand what she can do in the Women’s Big Bash. Her power at the back end of an innings and her left-arm spin give us real flexibility, and her experience will be valuable for our group. We’re thrilled to have her in red this summer.”

Tryon joins a Renegades squad that already includes West Indies internationals Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews, alongside Australian players Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Tayla Vlaeminck.

Melbourne Renegades’ contracted players for WBBL 12: Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Sophie Molineux, Olvia Porter, Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Annie Wikman

--IANS

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