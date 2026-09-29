September 29, 2026 8:45 PM हिंदी

Meghna Gulzar: As a filmmaker, chaos has to be your best friend

Meghna Gulzar: As a filmmaker, chaos has to be your best friend

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, who has helmed the recently released film ‘Daayra’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has spoken up on her relationship with chaos.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Daayra’ in the Andheri West area of Mumbai, and said that she embraces chaos as an artiste.

She told IANS, “Chaos has to be your best friend because there is no film set without chaos. But, the good part is that we know how to overcome it as a team. And that's all that matters”.

She also spoke about the actors she has directed, and watching them navigating the emotions long after they have given the take.

She said, “I have actually experienced actors who, if they've had to break down in a scene and they have broken down and I have called cut, they have not stopped crying. They have continued to break down till they have relieved their emotional cycle completely. It has happened in several of my films”.

“And at that point, even though I'm completely objective and unemotional as a filmmaker on set, I've only wanted to go and hold my actor because then the human being in you takes over. I don't think any cinema, whether it is based on true life or it is fiction, you can't go through it without investing emotionally. You can't. It will show up in the director's work, it will show up in the actor's work”, she added.

Meanwhile, ‘Daayra’ is inspired by true events, and is a crime thriller. The film stars Kareena in a complex, morally conflicted role that explores justice, power, and systemic grey zones. The project blends Kareena’s inclination toward layered, content-driven characters with Meghna Gulzar’s restrained, issue-oriented storytelling style.

The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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