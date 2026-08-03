Shilpa Shetty flaunts her balancing skills: A little balance never hurt

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty did a challenging balance pose during her workout session, which she also felt is “very hard”.

Sharing a video of the feat on social media, the actress quipped, Shilpa could be seen raising both arms at shoulder level with elbows bent, and her hands are forming the Gyan Mudra.

The actress first falls and is heard saying, “It’s damn hard”.

Understanding how to do the pose, she is heard saying: “You’d have to hold the breath. It’s the core.”

Shilpa then maintains a calm, focused expression despite the demanding posture and completes the challenge.

“A little balance never hurt… this much. Now I want to see how many of you can actually do this,” wrote the actress.

Talking about the actress, Shilpa was last seen in KD: The Devil, a Kannada-language action thriller film written and directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.

The music was composed by Arjun Janya, while the cinematography and editing were handled by William David and Sanketh Achar, respectively

She is currently seen as a host of the show Maa Hai Na, a reality cooking series. In the show, celebrity contestants compete in pairs, each pairing a public figure with a parent or adult child, in cooking challenges and comedy segments.

Shilpa made her screen debut in the thriller Baazigar in 1993. She had tasted intermittent success in the rest of the decade, such as in the action films Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Jaanwar.

The actress had recently shared a glimpse into her visit in the revered Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal. She had shared a picture of herself in a vibrant yellow traditional outfit, standing with folded hands in front of the temple.

“@pashupatinath temple #nepaldiaries,” she wrote as the caption.

Pashupatinath Temple is dedicated to Pashupati, a manifestation of Shiva. Located on the banks of the sacred Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, the temple is one of the oldest and most significant religious complexes in South Asia.

--IANS

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