IndiGo's new CEO Willie Walsh takes charge, sees immense opportunities in Indian aviation

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) IndiGo's newly appointed CEO Willie Walsh -- former Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) -- has assumed charge at the airline as the company looks to accelerate its next phase of growth and international expansion, the company said on Monday.

However, IndiGo had announced Walsh's appointment in March earlier this year.

The airline said Walsh -- who brings more than four decades of experience in the global aviation industry -- will work closely with the board and management team to build on the carrier's operational strengths and advance its long-term strategic ambitions.

Welcoming Walsh, IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said the airline was entering its third decade and was well-positioned for its next phase of growth.

"His extensive global experience in the aviation industry, combined with his operational and strategic expertise, will be instrumental as IndiGo accelerates its international expansion strategy," Bhatia said.

Walsh said IndiGo had built a remarkable legacy over the past two decades and emerged as one of the world's largest airlines in a relatively short period.

"With India becoming one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, the opportunities ahead for IndiGo are immense. There could not be a more exciting and opportune time for me to join IndiGo than now," he said.

In addition -- as CEO -- Walsh will be responsible for the airline's overall management and strategic direction, with a focus on expanding its global footprint, enhancing operational performance, strengthening network and commercial strategy, and improving customer experience.

Widely regarded as one of the aviation industry's most influential leaders, Walsh began his career as a pilot with Aer Lingus and went on to become the Irish carrier's CEO in 2001.

He later served as CEO of British Airways from 2005 to 2011 and led International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of British Airways, Iberia and other carriers, from 2011 to 2020.

Moreover, he served as Director General of IATA, the global airline industry body.

Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd -- parent firm of IndiGo – traded higher at Rs 5,381 in morning trade on the NSE on Monday.

--IANS

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