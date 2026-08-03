August 03, 2026 1:28 PM हिंदी

Suriya: 'Vishwanath & Sons' will be another new identity for me

Suriya: 'Vishwanath & Sons' will be another new identity for me (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Suriya, who plays the lead in director Venky Atluri’s eagerly awaited wholesome entertainer, ‘Vishwanath & Sons’, has now expressed confidence that the film will give him another new identity.

Participating in the audio launch event of the film, which was held in Coimbatore on Sunday, Suriya said he had already watched the film and that he was thoroughly satisfied with the way it had shaped up.

Praising director Venky Atluri, he said, "Venky Atluri said that he manifested working with me. I think I was the one who manifested. I loved your film 'Lucky Bhaskar'."

Suriya then said, "Different directors have given me different identities. For me, 'Vishwanath and Sons' will be another new identity. And it is Venky who has given me this identity. It has been a very long time since I did such a character."

"I have so much respect for his writing. There are three women characters in this film and he has written those characters so beautifully. This film will talk beautifully about relationships. When you watch this film, you will have a smile on your lips all through. This film will talk about family, romance, there will be comedy throughout and the elevation that the hero's character receives will not come down at all. This will be a wholesome entertainer. This is a film for the fans and the families of fans," Suriya said.

For the unaware, the film, which has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya, is slated to hit screens on August 14 this year. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature actress Radhika Sarathkumar in a pivotal role.

The film has music by National Award winner G. V. Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Nimish Ravi. Editing for the film is by Navin Nooli and production design by Banglan.

--IANS

mkr/

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