August 03, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

Chelsea sign Valentin Barco from Strasbourg until 2033

Chelsea sign Valentin Barco from Strasbourg until 2033

London, Aug 3 (IANS) Chelsea FC have confirmed the signing of Argentinian international Valentin Barco from RC Strasbourg. The midfielder has signed a contract until 2033.

The 22-year-old Argentine will join up with manager Xabi Alonso and his new team-mates later in pre-season.

Barco, 22, began his career with Boca Juniors in Argentina. He made his professional debut at 16 years old, after rising through the academy ranks, and won numerous titles before moving to England in 2024 to join Brighton & Hove Albion.

During his time on the Sussex coast, he enjoyed loan spells at Sevilla and RC Strasbourg, joining the latter on a permanent basis after a 2024/25 campaign in which he enjoyed a breakthrough spell and helped Strasbourg secure European football.

Barco contributed to 12 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions last term, and his form at club level saw him named in Argentina’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Last season, he was part of the Strasbourg side that reached the semi-final of the UEFA Conference League.

His impressive performances for Strasbourg earned him a spot in Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. At 21 years old, Barco was the youngest member of the group that reached the final before losing 1-0 to Spain.

Barco has represented Argentina’s senior team on five occasions so far, scoring twice in wins over Zambia and Iceland earlier this year and making his World Cup debut in the group stage victory against Jordan.

Barco scored his first goal for Argentina’s senior squad, their fifth goal in a 5-0 win over Zambia in an international friendly. He scored again for Argentina during a World Cup warm-up match against Iceland in June 2026.

--IANS

bc/

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