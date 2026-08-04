Jaaved Jaaferi reflects on his journey in cinema through dance on ‘India’s Best Dancer’

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Jaaved Jaaferi recently recollected his journey in cinema, which started with dancing. The actor recently appeared on the latest episode of the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’ season 5 along with Raghav Juyal.

He took a walk down memory lane, recalling his early days in the dance industry and the journey that eventually led him to acting. His conversation with Raghav Juyal highlighted the connection they share as dancers who have carved their own paths in the entertainment industry.

Talking about the same, Jaaved Jaaferi shared, “Actually meri journey bhi dance se hi shuru hui thi. Main actor nahi tha, main dance kar raha tha. All India Dance Championship hui thi hamare yahan, toh woh main jeeta. After that, mujhe acting ke liye calls aane lage, but I was not interested in acting. Koi special, bahut important role hai toh mujhe bulaya gaya. Baad mein main thoda bahut star bana aur log mujhe dance ke liye bulaya karte the (Actually, my journey also started with dance. I wasn't an actor, I was dancing. There was an All India Dance Championship held here, and I won it. After that, I started receiving calls for acting, but I was not interested in acting. If there was a special, very important role, then I was called. Later, I became somewhat of a star and people would call me for dance performances)”.

He further mentioned, “Main bolta tha unhe, mujhe saath mein dancers chahiye. Toh woh bolte the, sir aap toh dancer ho, aapko dancers kyun chahiye? Maine bola, isliye dancers chahiye. Geeta Maa ko yaad hoga, 500 milta tha dancers ko, I used to give 2000 because I know what a dancer is. Kahan se aate the wo dancers? (I used to tell them, I need dancers with me. So they would say, "Sir, you are a dancer, why do you need dancers?" I said, that's why I need dancers. Geeta Maa will remember, dancers used to get 500, I used to give 2000 because I know what a dancer is. Where did those dancers come from?)”.

Raghav and Jaaved were joined by Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa on the latest episode of the show.

The moment took an emotional turn when Raghav saw contestant Prince, who is a background dancer, and finds himself reminded of his own journey.

Raghav said, “Mujhe pata hai woh feeling kya hoti hai. Toh aaj mere dil se pata nahi woh feeling kyun aayi. Meri bhi journey thodi aapki tarah aur aapki bhi journey meri tarah hai. Hum ek doosre se inspire hote hain. Mere andar se feeling aa rahi hai ki bhai, tu star hai. Mujhe aisa lag raha hai ki mujhe aapke saath dance karna hai (I know what that feeling is. So today, I don't know why that feeling came from my heart. My journey is a bit like yours, and your journey is a bit like mine. We inspire each other. I have a feeling inside me that, brother, you are a star. I feel like I want to dance with you)”.

“Aur sir, wo journey aapki kahin na kahin mere saath bhi kuch match hoti hai, kyunki aapne bhi villain se start kiya tha. Aur mera jo life chali, mera jo perception change hua, woh sab villain se hua sir. Aur aise kuch hi log hain, bahut mahaan log hain, like Shah Rukh sir. Mujhe lagta hai woh journey jo villain se start hoti hai, woh alag hi hoti hai And sir, that journey of yours somewhat matches with mine, because you also started with the villain. And the way my life went, the way my perception changed, it all happened because of the villain, sir. And there are very few people like that, very great people, like Shah Rukh sir. I think the journey that starts from being a villain is something else entirely)”, he added.

‘India’s Best Dancer’ season 5 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

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