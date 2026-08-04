August 04, 2026 3:28 PM हिंदी

ICC Rankings: Athapaththu, Dulani gain big after Sri Lanka's series win over Pakistan

ICC Rankings: Athapaththu, Dulani gain big after Sri Lanka's series win over Pakistan

Dubai, Aug 4 (IANS) Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has climbed to a career-best sixth position in the latest ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings after playing a key role in her side's T20I series victory over Pakistan.

Athapaththu scored 39 in the opening match before following it up with 40 in the series-clinching second T20I, earning a one-place rise to sixth and achieving a new career-high rating.

Australia opener Beth Mooney continues to top the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings following her Player of the Tournament-winning performances at the recently concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Athapaththu's teammate Imesha Dulani was another major gainer after smashing an unbeaten 101 in the opening T20I against Pakistan. The maiden T20I century helped Dulani jump 33 places to a career-best 23rd in the batting rankings.

Pakistan also had reasons to celebrate despite the series defeat, with Muneeba Ali moving up four places to a career-best 30th, while Shawaal Zulfiqar surged from outside the top 100 to 52nd after scores of 63 and 48 in the first two matches.

The Women's ODI rankings also saw notable movement following the completion of the three-match series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Sri Lanka clinched the ODI series 2-1 after an emphatic eight-wicket victory in the decider, with Player of the Series Harshitha Samarawickrama finishing as the leading run-scorer with 173 runs across three matches.

Harshitha's unbeaten 73 in the final ODI lifted her four places to 13th in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings. Sri Lanka's Hasini Perera also gained two places to move to 35th, while Pakistan's Gull Feroza climbed nine spots to 45th and captain Fatima Sana advanced six places to 56th.

Among bowlers, Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu moved up three places to 10th in the ICC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings after claiming four wickets during the series.

From the Sri Lankan contingent, Athapaththu climbed one place to 31st in the ODI bowling rankings, while all-rounder Kavisha Dilhari rose three spots to 33rd.

--IANS

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