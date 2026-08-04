August 04, 2026 3:31 PM हिंदी

Sudesh Bhosle honours Kishore Kumar with unseen memories featuring Ashok Kumar, Asha Bhosle

Sudesh Bhosle honours Kishore Kumar with unseen memories featuring Ashok Kumar, Asha Bhosle

Mumbai, August 4 (IANS) Veteran star playback singer and voice artist Sudesh Bhosle paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar on his 97th birth anniversary on August 4.

He shared a series of rare throwback pictures and remembered the legend as a timeless icon of Indian cinema.

Taking to his social media account, Sudesh posted vintage pictures featuring himself alongside Kishore Kumar during what appeared to be a musical gathering.

One picture captures Kishore warmly greeting Sudesh with a handshake while others, including music composer Bappi Lahiri and other members of the music fraternity, look on.

Another image shows Kishore posing with Sudesh, veteran singer Asha Bhosle, Ashok Kumar and other artistes.

Sharing the memories, Sudesh wrote, "Happy Birth Anniversary Kishore Da. Singer, Actor, Music Director, Lyricist - Ek Aisa Kalakar Jo Sadiyon Me Ek Baar Aata Hai. Aaj bhi aapki awaaz me hi sukoon milta hai. Legends Never Die."

For the uninitiated, Kishore Kumar was born Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4, 1929. A multi-faceted genius, the singer also excelled as an ctor, composer, lyricist, producer and director.

His unforgettable songs in films such as Aradhana, Amar Prem, Kati Patang, Don, Namak Halaal, Padosan and Sharaabi continue to captivate generations.

Talking about Sudesh Bhosle, he has carved a distinguished identity in the Indian music industry with his remarkable voice modulation and mimicry skills.

The stalwart is also widely recognised as one of the finest voices for Amitabh Bachchan on-screen.

He has delivered memorable songs including "Jumma Chumma De De," "Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai," "Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyar Hum," and many other chartbusters across Hindi and regional cinema.

–IANS

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