Sonam Kapoor relives her ‘Saawariya’ days with Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she looked back at her debut film ‘Saawariya’ and the memorable journey associated with it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Neerja’ actress reshared a post shared by Bhansali Productions. The production house shared the song ‘Ayat’ from the film ‘Bajirao Mastani,' featuring visuals of Sonam Kapoor’s romantic moments with Ranbir Kapoor from their film ‘Saawariya.’

The video collage also featured glimpses of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from “Devdas” and Amitabh Bachchan from “Black,” celebrating memorable moments from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s iconic films. Resharing the video, Sonam wrote, “Baarish mein har nazar, har lamha….ek naya Ehsaas ban jaata hai.”

“Saawariya,” directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story ‘White Nights.’ The film marked the debuts of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. The musical romantic drama also marked the last film appearances of both Zohra Sehgal and Begum Para before their deaths.

The film also featured special guest appearances by Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan. “Saawariya” was released on November 9, 2007, and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences upon its release.

On the acting front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller “Blind,” directed by Shome Makhija. The film also featured Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in key supporting roles. A remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, "Blind," revolved around a visually impaired police officer who attempts to track down a serial killer.

Sonam was also set to headline the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel “Battle for Bittora,” but the project has been delayed for several years. Produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor, the film was planned as a romantic political drama.

Sonam began her journey in the film industry as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut with Bhansali’s romantic drama “Saawariya” in 2007. After a series of unsuccessful films, she achieved her first major breakthrough with “Raanjhanaa” in 2013.

--IANS

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