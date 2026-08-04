August 04, 2026 3:30 PM हिंदी

Preity Zinta marks 26th anniversary of Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji starrer 'Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega'

Preity Zinta marks 26th anniversary of Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji starrer 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega'

Mumbai, August 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Preity Zinta turned nostalgic as Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and her starrer romantic drama "Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega" completed 26 years since its release on August 4.

Taking to her social media account,, Preity reshared a nostalgic video montage originally posted by the movie's production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The clip featured a compilation of scenes from the film along with glimpses of its evergreen songs.

Sharing the montage, the production house wrote, "26 years, and still our favourite kind of nostalgia! Here's to celebrating all the hearts that know how to love on the #26thAnniversaryOfHarDilJoPyarKarega! "

Reposting the story, Preity reacted with three red heart emojis.

For the uninitiated, "Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega”, released on August 4, 2000, was directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

The romantic drama starred Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, with Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo appearance. The supporting cast included Shakti Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Rajeev Verma, Neeraj Vora, Razak Khan, Kamini Kaushal, Avtar Gill, Asrani and others.

The film revolved around Raj (Salman Khan), who plays along with a misunderstanding that he is the fiance of Pooja (Rani Mukerji), a woman in a coma, for his own benefit. As he cares for her, Pooja's best friend and soul sister, Jahnvi (Preity Zinta), falls in love with him, resulting in an emotional love triangle.

The film was also remembered for its chartbuster soundtrack composed by Anu Malik. Songs such as "Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega," "Piya Piya O Piya," "Aate Jaate Jo Milta Hai," "Dil Dil Deewana," and "Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho" went on to become chartbusters.

Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan went on to star together in another movie together titled "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.”

--IANS

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