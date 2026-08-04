Subhash Ghai remembers 'Mahabharat' dialogue writer Rahi Masoom Reza, recalls him writing dialogues for 'Karz'

Mumbai, August 4 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai paid a heartfelt tribute to celebrated poet, novelist and screenwriter Rahi Masoom Reza on August 4.

The filmmaker, remembering him as an extraordinary literary figure, added how his contribution to Indian cinema and television continues to inspire generations.

Taking to his social media account, Subhash Ghai shared a portrait of Reza along with one of his famous quotes in Hindi.

The veteran filmmaker accompanied the post with a nostalgic note recalling how Reza penned the dialogues for his 1980 blockbuster "Karz" and praised the writer's incredible body of work.

Sharing the post, Subhash Ghai wrote, "I can never forget Dr RAHI MASOOM REZA who wrote the dialogues of B R Chopra sir evergreen TV series of Hindu epic #MAHABHARAT. A bold profound poet novelist n screenplay n dialogue writer from Aligarh university n witty man was like family to me so he had to push his pen to write the dialogues of my 1st film production #KARZ 1980. But all his work was better than Karz. (sic)"

He further added, "A Muslim scholar from Ghazipur should become the voice through which much of modern India rediscovered the Mahabharata remains one of the finest illustrations of India's composite civilisation. He used to say when asked 'I am a son of the Ganga.'"

For the uninitiated, talking about Rahi Masoom Reza, he is regarded as one of the finest literary minds of modern India and also for being a distinguished Urdu and Hindi writer.

He further became a household name after writing the dialogues for B.R. Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat, which first aired in 1988.

Reza also made significant contributions to Hindi cinema by writing dialogues and screenplays for films like Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Bemisal, Alaap and Karz.

Talking about Subhash Ghai's iconic movie Karz, it released in 1980 and marked Subhash Ghai's first production venture and was directed by him.

Starring Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim, Simi Garewal, Pran, Raj Kiran, and Premnath, the musical thriller revolved around reincarnation and revenge.

Legendary music duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal's evergreen soundtrack featuring songs such as "Om Shanti Om," "Ek Haseena Thi" and "Dard-E-Dil," went onto become chartbusters.

--IANS

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