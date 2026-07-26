MEA issues advisory for Indians intending to take employment on commercial vessels in Black Sea

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) India on Sunday advised Indian nationals intending to take employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting Black Sea region to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments.

In the advisory issued on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Indian nationals who choose to undertake such employment should exercise the utmost caution. It said that the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict.

In a statement, MEA stated, "Commercial vessels operating in or transiting these waters (Black Sea) are facing significant security risks, including missile and drone attacks. Since April 2026, there has been an increase in the number of such incidents on commercial vessels, which has also resulted in the tragic loss of 5 Indian lives."

The MEA urged people who choose to undertake such employment should obtain comprehensive information from employers/recruitment agencies and ship operators about the vessel's intend route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage, and emergency procedures.

The MEA urged them to ensure that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards and provide adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and compensation in case of an emergency. It asked them to keep family informed regarding their itinerary and maintain regular contact. According to the statement, Indian nationals who require consular assistance can contact the Indian Embassy.

The MEA stated, "Regularly monitor and comply with advisories issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration, and other relevant Government of India authorities, as well as safety instructions issued by vessel operators and the competent maritime authorities. In particular, Indian nationals are advised to refer to the recent Security Advisory issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, on 23 July 2026."

Earlier, on Friday, the MEA said that one Indian national lost his life in an attack on a commercial vessel while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. According to the statement by the MEA, three Indians were among the 10 crew members onboard the commercial vessel MV OMORFI when it came under attack on July 18.

"It has come to our attention that on July 18, 2026, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. At the time of the incident, there were ten crew members on board, including three Indian nationals," the MEA added.

"As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe," it said.

On receiving this information, the Indian Mission in Russia has reached out to the relevant authorities and was making efforts to extend all possible assistance to the affected family.

"India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. ​It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats. India calls upon all concerned parties to uphold international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce," the Ministry said.

Earlier in the week, four Indian nationals lost their lives in the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leopard departing from Odesa port in Ukraine.

--IANS

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