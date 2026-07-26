Make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' people's movement again: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon citizens to participate enthusiastically in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day, urging every household to proudly display the national flag with dignity and respect while remembering the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who secured India's Independence.

During the 136th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said the country would soon celebrate Independence Day, describing August 15 as a moment of immense pride and gratitude for every Indian.

"In just a few weeks, we will celebrate the grand festival of our Independence. August 15 is a day of pride for every Indian. It is a day to remember the countless heroes who dedicated their all for the freedom of 'Bharat Mata'. It is because of their sacrifice and devotion that we hold the Tricolour in our hands today; this Tricolour embodies the ideals of our Constitution," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the growing public participation in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative over the past few years, the Prime Minister said the campaign has evolved into a nationwide celebration of patriotism, with the national flag becoming a common sight in homes and localities across the country.

"Over the past few years, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has united the entire nation with a remarkable spirit. The celebration of the Tricolour is visible in every home and every street. This year too, we must carry forward the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with great enthusiasm. We must display the Tricolour at our homes with the utmost respect," he further said.

PM Modi also invited people to continue sharing their ideas and suggestions for the nation ahead of Independence Day through the MyGov platform, saying he looks forward to hearing from citizens every year.

"Every year before 15th of August, you send me myriad ideas and suggestions. This year as well, please do share your thoughts on MyGov. I look forward to your suggestions," he added.

The Prime Minister also remembered former President and Bharat Ratna Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, noting that July 27 marks his death anniversary. Paying tribute to the late President, PM Modi said Dr Kalam's greatest passion was teaching and inspiring young minds to dream big and contribute to the nation.

"Tomorrow, July 27, marks the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam ji. Dr Kalam's personality embodied many inspiring facets, yet the role of a teacher was closest to his heart. He inspired children and the youth to dream big," he said.

Referring to the upcoming celebration of Guru Purnima, the Prime Minister said the occasion provides an opportunity to express gratitude to teachers, mentors and parents, who play a vital role in shaping lives and guiding future generations.

"Coincidentally, this week we will also celebrate the pious festival of 'Guru Purnima'. Our parents are our first teachers, while school teachers impart the knowledge of letters and learning. Guru Purnima is an occasion to express gratitude towards all such mentors. I offer my respectful Pranaam to all the teachers and mentors across the country," he added.

--IANS

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