Loktak shines across universe: PM Modi lauds Manipur scientist for young galaxy cluster discovery

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) During the 136th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the achievements of Dr Ronaldo Laishram from Manipur, saying his journey is an inspiration for young Indians as it demonstrates how global success can go hand in hand with a deep connection to one's roots.

Speaking during the programme, the Prime Minister said the scientist's accomplishment has brought international recognition not only to Indian science but also to Manipur's iconic Loktak Lake, making it a matter of pride for the entire country.

"I will tell you about a person who will make you feel very proud. He is someone actively working in the fields of science and innovation and gaining global recognition; yet, he remains deeply connected to his roots and never forgets to honour his homeland whenever the opportunity arises. This person is Dr Ronaldo Laishram from Manipur," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister explained that although Dr Laishram shares his name with the famous footballer Ronaldo, his field of expertise is astronomy. He said the scientist, who is currently working in Japan, was part of the research team that discovered a massive cluster of young galaxies and chose to name it after one of Manipur's most celebrated natural landmarks.

PM Modi said Dr Laishram named the newly discovered cluster the "Loktak Protocluster", drawing inspiration from Loktak Lake, the vast freshwater lake in Manipur that is known for its distinctive floating phumdis, or floating masses of vegetation and biomass, which create a landscape unlike any other.

Drawing a comparison between the natural beauty of the lake and the newly discovered celestial structure, the Prime Minister said, "The floating phumdis resemble small islands drifting over a vast expanse of water, much like the young galaxies that together form an enormous structure in space."

"People might wonder: what exactly has he done? Well, he named this entire cluster the 'Loktak Protocluster,' drawing inspiration from a beautiful lake in Manipur. Loktak is a vast freshwater lake; the floating phumdis within it create a unique landscape. It looks as if small islands are floating in a vast ocean. Similarly, these young galaxies in the cosmos form a massive structure," he said.

Highlighting the significance of the achievement, PM Modi said that Loktak has now earned recognition far beyond India's geographical boundaries and has become associated with discoveries in the universe.

"Today, Manipur's Loktak is shining bright not only on the country's map but also across the vast universe. This achievement is a source of pride for every Indian. It teaches our young people that they can scale new heights while remaining connected to their traditions. These are roots capable of illuminating even the world of stars," he added.

--IANS

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