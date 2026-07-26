Pakistan: At least seven people killed, 20 others injured as rains wreak havoc in Punjab

Islamabad, July 26 (IANS) At least seven people, including two children, were killed and 20 others injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Punjab province during the past 24 hours, local media reported on Sunday.

Houses were damaged and livestock were killed due to heavy rains, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) statement. These fatalities were caused due to drowning, structural collapses while injuries were reported due to roof collapses and electrocution, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

As many as three people, including a man, a woman and a children, were killed, while five others injured in four separate roof-collapse incidents in Lahore's Garhi Shahu Railway Colony, Bobby Plaza, Saggian Pind and Kahna.

Two people, including a man and a child, were killed and three others, including a woman and two children, were injured after the roof of a house collapsed near Adda Dhing Shah in Kasur district of Punjab.

A woman died after a roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Faisalabad while a child drowned in rainwater that had accumulated in fields near Pathan Colony in Gujranwala.

A total of three people were injured after the roof of a house collapsed, while another man sustained injuries after being electrocuted by an electric pole during the rain in Bahawalnagar.

As many as two women were injured in a roof-collapse incident in Sair Bajwa village in Narowal, while a woman was injured as the roof of the house collapsed in Darma Wala neighbourhood of Sialkot.

A total of three women were injured in two separate roof-collapse incidents at Dera Mehboob Alam and near Peer Shah Khaki Diwan Darbar in Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura. Two men were injured after an animal shed collapsed in Okara due to heavy rains, Dawn reported.

While addressing a press conference, PDMA Director General said 22 people were killed while 183 others injured in rain-related incidents so far in Punjab.

On Wednesday, the PDMA said that at least 20 people died, and 19 others were injured in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since July 19 after heavy rains and flash floods caused roof and wall collapses and swept people away in floodwaters, Pakistan-based daily The Express Tribune reported. The deceased included eight children, seven men and three women, while the injured include 11 men, four women and four children, according to the PDMA.

The authority said the rein-related incidents were reported in Buner, Bajaur, Shangla, Swabi, Lower Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Tor Ghar, Kurram, and North and South Waziristan. The PDMA said 30 houses were damaged due to heavy rains and flash floods.

--IANS

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