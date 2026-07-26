From lockups to living rooms: As 'crime falls', Glasgow closes old police stations, builds 'homes'

Glasgow, July 26 (IANS) The heavy iron gates are still there. The imposing stone facades remain unchanged. But behind the walls that once held suspects and housed police officers, a very different life is beginning.

Across Glasgow, several former police stations are being transformed into homes, marking an extraordinary shift in the city’s journey from fighting crime to creating communities.

As thousands of athletes and visitors descend on the Scottish city for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow is also telling another story, one that cannot be seen inside stadiums. It is the story of a city repurposing symbols of law enforcement into places where families will live, children will grow up and neighbourhoods will thrive.

The transformation reflects more than changing architecture. Scotland has witnessed a sustained decline in many categories of crime over the past two decades. Coupled with advances in technology and modern policing, Police Scotland no longer requires as many traditional police stations. Officers today spend more time policing communities on patrol, while many ageing stations have become costly to maintain.

Rather than allowing these buildings to fall into disrepair, authorities have opted to give them a new lease of life. Some are being converted into affordable housing, while others are being redeveloped into residential apartments, preserving Glasgow’s architectural heritage while helping address the city’s housing needs.

For visitors attending the Commonwealth Games, the change offers an unexpected glimpse of Glasgow beyond the sporting spectacle. Once known internationally for gang violence and organised crime, the city is increasingly being recognised for urban regeneration, public investment and community-led development.

"It’s wonderful to see these old buildings being used again instead of lying empty," said a resident living near one of the redeveloped sites. "Years ago people associated these places with fear or trouble. Now they will become homes where children can grow up. That’s a beautiful transformation."

Another resident believes the redevelopment reflects Glasgow’s changing identity.

"Our city has changed enormously over the years," he said. "Crime isn’t what it used to be, and policing has evolved. Turning old police stations into housing shows Glasgow is looking forward while respecting its history.”

Visitors arriving for the Commonwealth Games were equally intrigued by the idea.

"It’s hard to imagine a former police station becoming someone’s home," said an Indian tourist visiting Glasgow for the Games. "It says a lot about how the city has progressed. You don’t often see buildings with such a history getting such a positive future."

The symbolism is striking. Buildings once associated with arrests, interrogation rooms and holding cells are becoming places where birthdays will be celebrated, children will return from school and neighbours will build lasting friendships.

It is perhaps the clearest reflection of a city that has evolved, not by erasing its past, but by redefining it.

--IANS

cs/bc