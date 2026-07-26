Amaal Mallik deletes tweets, targets Tanishk Bagchi indirectly yet again

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik, who earlier indirectly targeted fellow music composer Tanishk Bagchi, shared another post with veiled comments against the latter. On Sunday, Amaal took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long post in which he spoke about taking the trash out of his timeline but ensured that he isn’t deleting his tweets because he is retracting his statements.

He shared that he simply wants to clear his timeline after putting forth his side. However, he yet again targeted Tanishk Bagchi indirectly calling him a “rat”.

He shared, “Deleting the tweets only & only because I have to get rid of the garbage from my timeline. This decision comes from a place of clarity that I’ve done the needful and put this rat back in his place. Now before portals report some clickbait nonsense headline stating ‘#AmaalMallik ne apne tweets delete kiye’. I want to state that I stand by each & everything that I have said in the last few days about this ungrateful being and I’m not retracting my statements, just archiving the posts here”.

He further mentioned that it took tremendous restraint and patience, of almost 10 years to keep his anger held bottled up, and he is ready to take everything head on.

He shared, “I had to stand up & take everything head on, because no one wants to stand up for the right thing, or call out the scums of our industry. No one here has the balls to call a spade a spade. But some one had to & I’ve been silent for far too long about his sins & immoral ways. Ek bohot hi bure aadmi ki sachaiii main aaj dikha chuka hoon (I have shown the truth of a very bad man today). Karma has his & each & every one’s address that is supporting his nonsensical & inhumane ways for the last many years”.

“Ab sazaa upar wala dega & unke ghar mein der hai, andher nahi. Ek aankhri baat, Bete, Mujhse toh aukaat mein hi rehna, yeh ek life long warning de raha hoon. Aur kuch bhi gadbad kiya na agar kisi ke bhi saath abse, toh yaad rakhna, main phir laut aaunga teri band bajaane (Now the punishment will be given by the Almighty, and there is delay in their house, not darkness. One last thing, son, stay within your limits with me, I'm giving you a lifelong warning. And if you mess up with anyone from now on, remember, I will come back to make your life miserable)”, he added.

--IANS

aa/