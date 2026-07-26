Ishan wins 'Best Attitude of the match' award after series-clinching win over Zimbabwe

Harare, July 26 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan grabbed India’s ‘Best Attitude of the Match’ award after his match-winning performance in the second T20I against Zimbabwe, with Strength and Conditioning Coach A.I. Harsha praised his professionalism and commitment throughout the tour.

Kishan starred with a blistering 81 off 44 balls as India posted 219/5 before bowling Zimbabwe out for 129 to register a commanding 90-run victory at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The emphatic win gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series under captain Shreyas Iyer.

Following the victory, head coach VVS Laxman left the task of announcing the winner of the team’s ‘Best Attitude of the Match’ award to the support staff. Strength and Conditioning Coach Harsha revealed Kishan as the recipient, saying the wicketkeeper had approached every aspect of the tour with purpose and professionalism.

“There’s one thing common across every sport, and that is the challenge it presents every single day. It is up to an individual to see it either as a threat or as an opportunity. Our contender for today definitely saw this as an opportunity.

“He’s come on this tour meaning business. Every time he stepped onto the field and every time he did his things, he looked like he meant business. He was very precise with what he wanted to do. It almost looked like he knew exactly what he wanted. He came to every department saying, ‘I want this from fielding, I want this from strength and conditioning, skill, everything.’ He seemed like a very sorted guy,” Harsha said while presenting the award in a video released by the BCCI.

Harsha added that Kishan’s overall contribution far outweighed a minor error in the field during the match. “Even though he had a blip on the field today, everything else outshone it. What he did well was much better than what the blip was. This guy today, for all of us, is Ishan Kishan,” he added.

Accepting the award, Kishan thanked his teammates and stressed the importance of maintaining the team’s energy and collective mindset.

“Very well done, guys, today. Looking at the energy from behind the stumps, I think we are going on the right track. Let’s just keep up the good work. It’s always for the team. So let’s do it,” he said.

The award is started by India's head coach for the tour, Laxman, and is presented after every game to recognise the player who best exemplifies the team’s values and attitude. Vice-captain Tilak Varma had received the honour after India’s victory in the opening T20I.

--IANS

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