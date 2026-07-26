Adah Sharma reacts to Assam flood crisis, urges people to stand with affected families

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma has extended her support to people affected by the devastating floods in Assam.

She highlighted the hardships faced by thousands of families and urged people to come forward to help. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kerala Story’ actress shared a heartfelt note about the flood situation and drew attention to the impact it has had on people’s lives. She mentioned that around 6.5 lakh people have been affected, with several villages submerged and many families forced to seek shelter in relief camps.

Adah asked people to imagine the pain of watching floodwaters enter their homes, taking away their belongings, memories, crops, and livelihoods. She also spoke about the difficult choices families are forced to make during such crises.

Sharing photos, Adah wrote, “Assam is under water. Nearly 900 villages have been submerged. Around 7 lakh people have been affected, and close to 3 lakh people are taking shelter in relief camps after relentless flooding. Homes, schools, farms and livelihoods have been washed away.”

“Imagine watching the water rise into your home, carrying your memories, your clothes, your books, your crops, your livelihood... and not knowing what tomorrow will look like. Imagine putting your child into a rescue boat with nothing but the clothes they're wearing. If you're in a position to help, please consider donating through a trusted relief organisation of your choice. Even a small contribution can help provide food, clean drinking water, medicines and shelter to families who have lost everything.”

Earlier, actress Bhumi Pednekar appealed to people across the country to extend their support and stand in solidarity with those affected by the devastating floods in Assam. The flood situation in Assam remained serious, with the death toll rising to 62 after 14 more flood-related fatalities were reported in the latest Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) update. Of these, seven deaths were recorded in Charaideo, six in Sivasagar, and one in Jorhat.

--IANS

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