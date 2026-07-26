July 26, 2026 1:33 PM हिंदी

Kajol shares rare glimpses of her parents and in-laws, reflects on sacrifices that come with parenthood

Kajol shares rare glimpses of her parents and in-laws, reflects on sacrifices that come with parenthood

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Kajol shared a heartfelt Parents’ Day tribute to her parents and parents-in-law, expressing gratitude for their love, sacrifices, and the lessons she learned from them.

Taking to social media, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress reflected on the love, sacrifices, and responsibilities that come with parenthood. Kajol dropped rare glimpses of her family, featuring pictures of her mother, Tanuja, and father, Shomu Mukherjee, and her in-laws.

Alongside the monochrome pictures, the actress penned an emotional note about how becoming a parent changes one’s perspective towards their own parents. Kajol wrote, “#Happyparentsday ..We are all parents now and the sheer responsibility of being a parent is something that u truly don’t understand till it happens to you.. and u never know how much ur parents love u and have sacrificed for u till it happens to u . So this is a gratitude post to all my parents for loving me so much. I’m so very loved and therefore so very blessed.” (sic)

The first black-and-white image shows little Kajol posing with her parents and sister Tanishaa Mukerji. The “Dilwale” actress, as a young girl, is seen dressed in a white outfit and smiling while posing. The next picture features her in-laws, Ajay Devgn’s parents Veeru Devgn and film producer Veena Devgan.

For the uninitiated, National Parents’ Day 2026 is being observed on Sunday, July 26. The day celebrates the love, dedication, and countless sacrifices of parents while recognising the important role they play in shaping families and society. The observance was established in 1994 by US President Bill Clinton to promote the importance of strong family bonds.

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in the mythological horror-thriller film “Maa,” directed by Vishal Furia, in which she portrayed the titular role.

--IANS

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