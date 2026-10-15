May Maa Skandamata's affection forever fill families with love, harmony: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the nation on the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Skandamata, and prayed for love and harmony in the country.

The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Skandamata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga. Skandamata is associated with the Vishuddha Chakra, symbolising purity and clarity. Her devotees consider her the embodiment of motherhood, love and empathy.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Salutations again and again to the Goddess who abides in all beings in the form of power."

He also shared a bhajan by Vijay Durga and said, "The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship and adoration of Mother Skandamata. May the blessings of Mother, the Goddess of maternal affection and tenderness, forever fill every family with love and harmony -- this is my heartfelt wish."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, taking to his social media, extended warm wishes on the fifth day of Navratri and said, "I bow with reverence to the holy feet of Mother Skandamata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga and the embodiment of love, affection, and compassion."

"May the entire world be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity by the grace of Goddess Skandamata, the creator of new consciousness," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the divine Mother and sought blessings.

"Seated on the throne eternally, with two hands resting on the lotus. May the auspicious Goddess Skandamata, the renowned one, always bestow her blessings. At the feet of Mother Skandamata, the fifth form of the primordial power Mother Durga, I offer millions upon millions of obeisances," CM Yogi said in a post on X.

"May all resolutions gain strength through Mother's grace, may life be filled with auspiciousness, and may love and joy forever prevail in families," he added.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the Goddess in her nine forms.

Devotees all over the country throng to temples to seek blessings and offer flowers, fruits, and prayers to the Goddess, seeking her blessings for protection, guidance and well-being.

Flowers are considered especially dear to Maa Skandamata and are offered yellow and saffron-coloured 'bhog' items. Devotees offer them during puja to gain her grace.

Goddess Skandamata symbolises motherhood, compassion, and the power to guide her devotees toward both spiritual and material success. Skandamata is portrayed with her son Kartikeya on her lap, seated on a lion and holding lotus flowers in her hands.

--IANS

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