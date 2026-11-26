New York, Nov 26 (IANS) A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies of violating US sanctions on Iran, bank fraud and conspiracy to steal trade secrets, but acquitted it of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Huawei was found guilty on 10 of the 12 counts submitted against it on Tuesday. Three subsidiaries -- Huawei Device, Huawei Device USA and Futurewei Technologies -- were each convicted of conspiracy to steal trade secrets and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the verdict sheet.

The sanctions, bank fraud and money laundering convictions applied to Huawei Technologies, not to all three subsidiaries.

Huawei rejected the convictions in a statement issued Wednesday, while welcoming its acquittal on the racketeering charge.

"We believe the government's remaining charges are equally without legal or factual merit," the company said.

It said it would review the verdicts and take legal action to defend its rights.

The verdict followed a 12-week trial before US District Judge Ann M. Donnelly. Sentencing is scheduled for September 14, 2027. The companies face financial penalties, including criminal fines, forfeiture and restitution, the Justice Department said.

Prosecutors said Huawei concealed its business in Iran by describing Skycom as an independent business partner rather than a wholly owned subsidiary.

The company misled banks about that relationship and its compliance with sanctions to obtain billions of dollars in credit and loans and access to US-dollar clearing services, prosecutors said.

The Justice Department said trial evidence also showed Huawei supplied telecommunications infrastructure to Iran and helped authorities monitor and censor internet access. It said Huawei provided surveillance cameras used to monitor protest activity.

The trade-secret case involved technology including internet-router source code, antenna designs and equipment for testing mobile-phone screens, according to the department.

"No person or company is above the law," Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

"For decades, Huawei and three of its subsidiaries conducted their business in the United States on the basis of lies and theft," he said.

Huawei disputed the government's account, saying the five trade-secret disputes cited by prosecutors were civil matters resolved over the past two decades.

"No court ever found Huawei liable for willful intellectual property misappropriation," it said.

The company said the racketeering acquittal vindicated its longstanding position. That acquittal did not overturn the jury's guilty findings on the separate fraud, sanctions and trade-secret counts.

Huawei Device USA and Futurewei were also acquitted of racketeering conspiracy. Huawei Device USA was acquitted of conspiracy to obstruct justice. Huawei Device faced only the two conspiracy counts on which it was convicted.

--IANS

lkj/sd/