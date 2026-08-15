August 15, 2026 10:53 PM हिंदी

Matthew McConaughey reveals the title which fetched him biggest residual income

Matthew McConaughey reveals the title which fetched him biggest residual income

Los Angeles, Aug 15 (IANS) Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, who is known for 'Interstellar', ‘True Detective’ and others, has revealed the title, which fetched him the biggest residual earnings in his career.

He shared that ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days remains the biggest residual earner of his career, 23 years after the release of the rom-com that plunged him into one of Hollywood’s defining leading men of the genre.

The 56-year-old actor starred opposite Kate Hudson, 47, in the film. He continues to generate more “mailbox money” for him than anything else he has made.

The actor appeared on Josh Horowitz’s ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, and said that the Donald Petrie-directed movie is his favourite romantic comedy and said its enduring popularity has translated into a continuing financial windfall.

Matthew said, “‘How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ is the gift that keeps on giving. Probably my favorite rom-com I’ve done, and a lot of people love that rom-com. And it still pays the best mailbox money of any film I’ve ever done. By far. By lengths”.

He said that the film’s residual payments followed a noticeable annual pattern long before streaming transformed how audiences watched movies as broadcasters and viewers returned to the romantic comedy around Valentine’s Day.

He went on, “When it used to be just DVDs or cable, every March I’d get a big check because, Valentine’s Day. But, I mean, look, the movie, for me, for that genre, let me just own that genre. ‘How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ that’s a real anchor in the rom-com genre through time”.

The film stars Kate as Andie Anderson, a magazine columnist writing an article about how to drive a boyfriend away within 10 days. Matthew portrayed advertising executive Ben Barry, who has simultaneously waged that he can make a woman fall in love with him within the same period.

--IANS

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