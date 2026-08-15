I-Day celebrated world over with flag hoistings and exhibitions

Jeddah, Aug 15 (IANS) A special Har Ghar Tiranga exhibition formed part of the Independence Day celebrations at the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, celebrating the Tiranga as a symbol of unity, freedom and shared national pride.

Members of the Indian community, guests, Consulate officials and their families walked through the exhibition, capturing memorable moments with the Tiranga and joining the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign with enthusiasm and patriotic spirit.

The Indian flag was hoisted at the High Commission of India in Lusaka, Zambia, attended by members of the Indian diaspora and Zambian friends of India. A group rendition of the national song Vande Mataram was performed, and prizes were distributed to winners of the BKJ quiz.

In Lithuania, a large number of Indian diaspora and Lithuanian friends joined the 80th Independence Day celebration as Ambassador Devesh Uttam hoisted the Tricolour.

In Mauritius, High Commissioner Anurag Srivastava underscored the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between India and Mauritius, the Special Economic Package announced for Mauritius, and other significant developments in bilateral ties in his address after flag hoisting. He encouraged diaspora members, particularly youth, to stay connected to India and take advantage of schemes including Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards, the Know India Programme (KIP), Youth Exchange Programme, ITEC training slots and scholarships.

The celebrations in Belarus began with collective singing of Vande Mataram, followed by the hoisting of the National Flag by Ambassador Ashok Kumar and the singing of the National Anthem.

In Tanzania, more than 600 people joined the celebrations at the High Commission of India in Dar es Salaam, where High Commissioner Bishwadip Dey hoisted the Tricolour.

“Savour the proud moment of flag hoisting at the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the High Commission of India in Dar es Salaam! H.E. Shri Bishwadip Dey, High Commissioner of India, hoisted the Indian Tricolour at the HCI premises in the presence of more than 600 Indian friends,” the High Commission stated, sharing a glimpse of the event.

--IANS

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