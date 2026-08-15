MEA thanks several countries for warm wishes on I-Day, looks forward to strengthening ties

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday thanked the Foreign Ministries of several nations for their warm wishes, emphasising expanding ties further with the nations.

The Ministry thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, which said that the two countries "are bound by ties of special privileged strategic partnership".

The MEA thanked the Russian Ministry and looked forward to further strengthening bilateral ties.

The MEA also thanked the MFA of Somalia, which reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation between our two countries while congratulating the people and the Indian government on the 80th Independence anniversary.

It also noted that it is committed to strengthening the partnership.

The MEA also thanked MFA of Romania, which said that the extended partnership between the two countries entered a new chapter following the 'historic' visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Bucharest in July.

"We remain committed to advancing our ambitious bilateral agenda and working together to promote greater prosperity, security, and opportunities for our citizens," MFA of Romania said, while MEA noted that it remains committed to further deepening the partnership.

The MEA said it looks forward to taking the bilateral ties forward with Slovenia as the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs (MFEA) of the country said that it values "the friendly relations between Slovenia and India and looks forward to strengthening them further".

It added that it remains committed to further advancing the bilateral ties with Albania as the European nation extended India warm greetings on the latter's 80th Independence Day.

"Happy Independence Day to India!. As India celebrates 80 years of independence, Albania extends its warmest wishes to a country whose economic dynamism and global role continue to grow. Our relations are entering a new chapter. The establishment of Albania's Embassy in New Delhi reflects our determination to deepen political ties, expand trade and investment, and unlock the considerable potential for cooperation between our businesses and people. We look forward to building an increasingly dynamic and mutually beneficial partnership," Albanian MFEA said on social media platform X.

The MEA also thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, which renewed its commitment to continue strengthening friendship, dialogue, and bilateral cooperation for the well-being of both people.

--IANS

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