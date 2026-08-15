FTAs can give Indian agriculture a bigger global footprint: Gujarat farmer

Vadodara, Aug 15 (IANS) The opening of global markets through free trade agreements (FTAs) could create new opportunities for Indian farmers to increase their incomes, particularly by expanding exports of agricultural and processed food products, Vadodara-based farmer Hrithik Purohit said on Saturday, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day call for the next leap in agriculture and food processing.

Speaking after PM Modi placed agriculture and food processing among the seven streams of strength in his Independence Day address, Purohit said greater use of India’s agricultural produce, including fruits and flowers, could help the country make significant progress in the sector.

“Yes, I would like to tell you that today, through FTAs (Free Trade Agreements), India's large markets have opened up at the global level. If we make greater use of food products, fruits and flowers, then in the coming time we can progress significantly in this sector as well," he said.

PM Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, said global markets were opening up for Indian farmers because of FTAs and called for taking traditional Indian food products, millets, spices, fruits and vegetables from farms to export markets.

Agriculture and food processing form one of the seven areas identified under his ‘Sapta Dhara’ framework, alongside manufacturing, technology and innovation, Gati Shakti, defence, the green and blue economy, and soft power.

Purohit said the export opportunity would need to be supported by improvements in technology, packaging and quality certification, as well as stronger links between farmers and overseas markets.

GI-tagged products, millets, spices, fruits and flowers could find greater demand abroad if farmers were able to meet international market requirements.

Government data shows that India already has an established export base for several such products.

According to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), India exported 138.69 thousand tonnes of millets worth Rs 543.40 crore in 2025-26, with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, the United States and Morocco among the major destinations.

Gujarat accounted for an estimated 7.25 per cent of India's millet production in 2024-25.

Purohit also pointed to the potential of technology in agriculture, referring to the Prime Minister’s remarks about the ‘Drone Didi’ initiative and the use of drones by women to generate income.

“I would like to tell you about ‘Drone Didi’. You know that when our PM mentioned in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that many women are generating incomes worth lakhs through Drone Didi, then in the coming time India is going to progress significantly in the field of agriculture,” he said.

The emphasis on exports comes as recent trade agreements have expanded market access for Indian products.

The Commerce Ministry has said the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement provides zero-duty market access for Indian exports, including food, agricultural and marine products, from January 1, 2026.

Under the India-UAE CEPA, India has secured duty-free or preferential access across a large share of UAE tariff lines.

Purohit said India's agricultural base could help it build a stronger position in Asia in the coming years. “India is an agriculture-based country, so in the coming time India will earn a very big name in Asia,” he said.

--IANS

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