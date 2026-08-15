India embassy in Finland hosts photography competition to mark I-Day

Helsinki, Aug 15 (IANS) As part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the Embassy of India in Finland organised a photography competition on the theme India through my lens.

“The competition invited participants to capture and present their unique perspectives of India through the art of photography, celebrating the country’s rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, vibrant traditions and the spirit of its people,” the Embassy stated on X.

Ambassador Hemant Kotalwar felicitated the winners, Sudhanshu Verma, Baishali Acharaya and Karina Sorsa, during the Independence Day celebrations and presented them with awards in recognition of their outstanding entries and creative vision.

The Embassy also organised a My India Story campaign, inviting participants to share personal stories, photographs and short videos reflecting their unique connection with India. The campaign provided a platform for cherished memories and experiences, celebrating bonds with India across generations. It witnessed enthusiastic participation, with heartfelt stories and memories underscoring the deep emotional connection with India.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Regions (SARs) hosted a grand flag‑hoisting ceremony with enthusiastic participation by Indian community members and friends of India.

“The programme commenced with a special mass singing of the national song, celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram, led by Maharashtra Mandal Hong Kong. Consul General Rajesh Naik hoisted the National Flag and read out the address to the nation by the Hon’ble President of India,” the Consulate General stated on X.

The President’s message reflected on India’s heroic struggle for freedom, the unforgettable sacrifices of millions of Indians, and the nation’s remarkable developmental journey over the past eight decades. It also highlighted transformative initiatives by the Government of India and invited everyone to actively participate in the nation’s journey towards a Vikasit Bharat.

In his remarks, the Consul General commended the Indian diaspora and partners in Hong Kong for their contributions towards building bridges of friendship. The celebration was further enriched by cultural performances from local groups showcasing India’s diverse heritage.

--IANS

ksk/dan