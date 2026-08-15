Gujarat: Students, parents welcome PM Modi’s free online coaching plan

Jamnagar, Aug 15 (IANS) Students, parents and educators in Jamnagar have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of free online coaching for competitive examinations, saying the initiative could make exam preparation more accessible to students who cannot afford private coaching or live in remote areas.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, PM Modi announced a free online coaching network for young people preparing for various examinations.

"The government would bring together Digital Public Infrastructure, available talent and teachers to create a network through which youth could access free coaching," he said.

The Prime Minister also announced that one crore youth would be trained in Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills over the next year.

The announcements form part of a broader focus on equipping young Indians with technology and skills as the nature of education and employment changes.

The free coaching proposal is specifically aimed at easing the financial pressure associated with competitive examination preparation, particularly for poor and middle-class families.

Nilesh Dhruv, an institute director in Jamnagar, said the use of technology could complement both online and classroom-based education.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of using AI technology to promote online education is absolutely right. The use of AI in education, along with online and physical learning, can significantly strengthen India’s education system,” Dhruv said.

Students and parents in the city also pointed to the cost of private schools, tuition and coaching as a challenge for many families.

They said online learning could allow students to continue their preparation from home, particularly when travelling to coaching centres is difficult or unaffordable.

A parent, Jatin Shah, from Jamnagar said the use of online technology could help children gain access to quality learning without having to travel.

“Today, the Prime Minister has taken a very important step towards promoting education by using online technology to help children access quality learning,” the parent said.

Student Kavya Prasad said the proposal could particularly benefit students from economically weaker families and those living in remote areas.

“What Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said about online education is a very good initiative. It will greatly benefit many children, especially those from poor families and those living in remote areas who do not have easy access to education. They will be able to continue their education more easily, and AI technology will also help them learn new things,” she said.

Another Jamnagar student, Yuvraj Sharma, also responded positively to the announcement, while parents in the city expressed support for making educational resources available through online platforms.

The Prime Minister’s announcement comes as the government seeks to expand the use of digital infrastructure in education and skills development.

The AI initiative will target one crore young people over the next year, while the proposed coaching network will cater to aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations.

The announcements were among several youth-focused measures outlined in the Independence Day address.

--IANS

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