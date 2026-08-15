August 15, 2026 10:53 PM हिंदी

Iran, Oman close in on Hormuz deal

Iran, Oman close in on Hormuz deal (File Image)

Washington, Aug 15 (IANS) Iran and Oman have agreed on shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, but technical discussions continue, and a broader deal governing traffic through the strategic waterway has not yet been finalised.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that negotiations had progressed smoothly over the past three weeks.

A joint statement from the two countries was still under discussion.

"There are still some matters where discussions continue, particularly regarding the joint statement that is to be released by Iran and Oman," Baghaei added.

"Exchanges are ongoing, and whenever it is finalised, information will certainly be provided," he said.

The two coastal states have agreed on a "shipping map" for vessels passing through the strait, according to the material released by Iranian authorities.

Further talks will address the remaining technical details.

The arrangement was negotiated independently by Iran and Oman. The United States was not part of the discussions.

The proposed framework is intended to ensure the safe passage of ships while preserving the sovereignty and sovereign rights of both countries.

Iranian authorities have not disclosed whether vessels would be charged transit fees or what security arrangements would apply.

The agreement on routes, however, does not mean that the strait will immediately reopen to normal commercial traffic.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said reopening the waterway "is a separate issue. It depends on fulfilling other conditions that the US must abide by for it to take place".

Iran has remained in contact with mediators who are carrying messages between Tehran and Washington.

Araghchi said that those exchanges should not be treated as direct talks.

"This does not constitute negotiation. We have not yet made a decision to resume negotiations with the US," he added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, US President Donald Trump declared that the US will be taking over as its territory in the Hormuz Strait, a key artery for petroleum and gas where his country's nearly half-year-long war with Iran has staunched global supplies.

"After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated, pretty soon, I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States," he said on Friday.

--IANS

lkj/ksk/khz

LATEST NEWS

Iran, Oman close in on Hormuz deal (File Image)

Iran, Oman close in on Hormuz deal

MEA thanks several countries for warm wishes on I-Day, looks forward to strengthening ties

MEA thanks several countries for warm wishes on I-Day, looks forward to strengthening ties

Matthew McConaughey reveals the title which fetched him biggest residual income

Matthew McConaughey reveals the title which fetched him biggest residual income

BJP accuses Congress of disrespecting Vande Mataram at I-Day event (Photo: @nishikant_dubey/X)

BJP accuses Congress of disrespecting Vande Mataram at I-Day event

Independence Day celebrated world over with flaghoistings and exhibitions

I-Day celebrated world over with flag hoistings and exhibitions

Five shot near Virginia State University (Representational Image)

US: Five shot near Virginia State University

First of its kind Suryapath Tiranga Global relay completes journey across 54 countries (Ld)

Suryapath Tiranga Global Relay concludes across 54 countries celebrating I-day (Lead)

Yuvraj Sandhu and Shubhankar Sharma miss cut in Danish Golf Championship at the Great Northern, Kerteminde, Funen, Denmark. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Sandhu, Sharma miss cut in Danish Golf Championship

Ambassador Kwatra hails Indian diaspora's role in US ties

Ambassador Kwatra hails Indian diaspora's role in US ties

Over 1,000 students showcase ideas for greener, cleaner neighbourhoods at ANDPL's 'Mere Sapno Ki Dharavi 2.0'

Over 1,000 students showcase ideas for greener, cleaner neighbourhoods at ANDPL's 'Mere Sapno Ki Dharavi 2.0'