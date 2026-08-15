Iran, Oman close in on Hormuz deal

Washington, Aug 15 (IANS) Iran and Oman have agreed on shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, but technical discussions continue, and a broader deal governing traffic through the strategic waterway has not yet been finalised.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that negotiations had progressed smoothly over the past three weeks.

A joint statement from the two countries was still under discussion.

"There are still some matters where discussions continue, particularly regarding the joint statement that is to be released by Iran and Oman," Baghaei added.

"Exchanges are ongoing, and whenever it is finalised, information will certainly be provided," he said.

The two coastal states have agreed on a "shipping map" for vessels passing through the strait, according to the material released by Iranian authorities.

Further talks will address the remaining technical details.

The arrangement was negotiated independently by Iran and Oman. The United States was not part of the discussions.

The proposed framework is intended to ensure the safe passage of ships while preserving the sovereignty and sovereign rights of both countries.

Iranian authorities have not disclosed whether vessels would be charged transit fees or what security arrangements would apply.

The agreement on routes, however, does not mean that the strait will immediately reopen to normal commercial traffic.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said reopening the waterway "is a separate issue. It depends on fulfilling other conditions that the US must abide by for it to take place".

Iran has remained in contact with mediators who are carrying messages between Tehran and Washington.

Araghchi said that those exchanges should not be treated as direct talks.

"This does not constitute negotiation. We have not yet made a decision to resume negotiations with the US," he added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, US President Donald Trump declared that the US will be taking over as its territory in the Hormuz Strait, a key artery for petroleum and gas where his country's nearly half-year-long war with Iran has staunched global supplies.

"After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated, pretty soon, I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States," he said on Friday.

--IANS

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