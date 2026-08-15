UPT20 2026: Bobby Yadav, Kartik Siddhu script sensational rescue for Noida Kings

Lucknow, Aug 15 (IANS) Player of the Match Kartik Siddhu combined with Impact Player Bobby Yadav to orchestrate a sensational unbroken 78-run partnership, guiding the Noida Kings to a dramatic three-wicket victory over the Kanpur Superstars in Match 2 of the UP T20 League Season 4 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Reeling at a precarious 57/7 in pursuit of 135, the Kings appeared down and out before Yadav (44 not out off 28 balls) and Siddhu (34 not out off 21 balls) launched a stunning counter-attack to seal the win with just two deliveries to spare.

Earlier in the day, Noida Kings skipper Madhav Kaushik won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision swiftly vindicated by his bowling unit. The Kanpur Superstars' innings struggled to find momentum from the outset, as they continuously lost wickets to find themselves in deep trouble at 74/7 inside 13 overs.

Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was the chief architect of Kanpur's collapse, delivering an exceptional spell of 3/18. He was brilliantly supported by pacer Kunal Tyagi, who claimed 3/28, while Siddhu chipped in with a crucial wicket.

Despite the top-order failure, Kanpur managed to post a fighting total of 134/8 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a gritty rescue act by the lower-middle order. Yashovardhan Singh (28 off 21 balls) and Shubham Mishra (29 off 24 balls) absorbed the pressure and stitched together a crucial 59-run partnership off 43 deliveries to give their bowlers a total to defend.

Chasing a modest target of 135, the Noida Kings' batting lineup imploded in the face of a disciplined Kanpur attack. Wickets fell at regular intervals as Kanpur's all-rounder Shubham Mishra returned to haunt the Kings with the ball. Mishra delivered a stifling spell, conceding a mere 10 runs in his four overs while claiming two wickets. He was well-supported by experienced spinner Karn Sharma (2/39) and pacer Ajay Kumar (2/31), leaving Noida staring at defeat at 57/7 in the 12th over.

However, the introduction of Bobby Yadav as an Impact Player shifted the momentum entirely. Joining forces with Siddhu, Yadav initiated a calculated rebuild before accelerating in the death overs. With the pressure mounting and 37 runs required from the final 18 deliveries, the pair targeted Ajay Kumar, smashing 17 runs in the 18th over to bring the equation down to a manageable 20 off 12 balls.

Kanpur's Vineet Panwar bowled a magnificent penultimate over, giving away just six runs to finish his quota with impressive figures of 1/24. This left Noida needing 14 runs from the final six deliveries.

Tasked with defending the total, Shakti Verma was immediately put under severe pressure as Bobby Yadav struck back-to-back boundaries off the first two balls of the final over. With the equation reduced to four runs needed off three balls, Yadav finished the game in style, lofting a glorious boundary over extra cover to complete a memorable comeback.

Following the victory, an emotional Kartik Siddhu, who was named Player of the Match for his vital 34 not out and one wicket, dedicated his match-winning heroics to his mother. "I would like to dedicate this award to my mother."

Reflecting on the monumental pressure during the chase, Siddhu said, "The conditions were helping the bowlers a bit, but we knew that if we took the game deep, we'd eventually get our chances. And that's exactly how it unfolded. The plan was simple: put the bad balls away and avoid trying to hit too hard every over."

Acknowledging the crucial tactical input from the dugout that guided their unbroken stand, Siddhu added, "The support staff continuously guided us. The coach was sending plans through the 12th or 15th man, and it is great that the execution worked out. I would really like to thank our support staff and the coach for explaining the game plan to me so well."

--IANS

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