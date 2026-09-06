Masaba Gupta takes a dig at Mrunal Thakur as she praises Bipasha Basu's 'athletic build'

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Fashion designer Masaba Gupta gave a shout-out to actress Bipasha Basu after seeing her latest pictures on a cover shoot for Elle India.

Masaba seems to have taken a subtle dig at actress Mrunal Thakur as she praised Bipasha's beauty and muscular build.

In her appreciation post for Bipasha, Masaba made a reference to Mrunal's previous statement where she had called Bipasha "manly with muscles". Mrunal had even claimed that she was 'better' than the 'Race' actress.

On Sunday, Masaba took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and uploaded the poster of Elle India with Bipasha on the cover.

Expressing her excitement at seeing Bipasha on the cover, Masaba wrote, “I am very happy to see Bipasha on a cover. You see, she is the last of the OGs. There will not be another Bipasha because everything else is a cookie cutter template today. Boring. Dull. Doesn't inspire one bit of confidence (sic).”

“And @bipashabasu I love your athletic build. I love the muscle- and I want more thanks to the standard of fitness you set. Too bad if someone doesn't see it as feminine. This is so great. Welcome back. Breath of fresh air," the designer went on to add.

Refreshing your memory, back in 2012, Mrunal had said in a hilarious manner during a media interaction that she was much better than ‘muscular’ Bipasha Basu.

As the clip made it to social media last year, netizens shared several edits recalling the iconic aura of Bipasha.

Sharing her regret over her words, Mrunal had later dropped a post, saying, 19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn’t always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did, and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview, that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I’ve grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that’s something I truly value now."

--IANS

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