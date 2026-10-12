Maresca equals best winning run to start of managerial reign in Premier League

Liverpool, Oct 12 (IANS) Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has now levelled the best start to a managerial reign in Premier League history after a 3-0 win at Liverpool, making it six victories from six since the Italian took over from Pep Guardiola.

The Catalan is one of just three previous managers to win their first six Premier League games in charge of a club, with Guardiola doing so at City in 2016/17. Carlo Ancelotti also claimed victory in the first six games of the 2009/10 season, having been freshly appointed at Chelsea, as did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after taking charge at Manchester United in December 2018, as per Manchester City.

During his first six Premier League games in charge, Maresca’s City have scored 16 goals and conceded just five. Man City's haul of 18 points has left the Club three points clear at the top of the embryonic table.

Man City have seen off the challenge of Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Coventry City, Manchester United and Sunderland before this win at Anfield. They've also claimed victories in the Champions League and Carabao Cup over Porto and Norwich City, respectively.

Notably, Guardiola’s six league wins at the start of his reign is the previous best winning run to begin a spell in charge of City.

A win over Ipswich Town next Saturday would see him break new ground, however, with no manager ever successful in each of their first seven Premier League games with a club.

Joe Mercer went unbeaten in his first seven league games back in 1965, but that run comprised of three wins and four draws.

Man City will next be in action in the UEFA Champions League home opener against holders Paris Saint-Germain. It should be quite the game as the 2023 winners take on Luis Enrique’s holders, the French team having triumphed in both 2025 and 2026 by seeing off Inter Milan and Arsenal.

--IANS

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