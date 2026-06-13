Manu Bhaker devastated by 'irreparable damage' after coach Jaspal Rana's passing

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker was left devastated by what she described as an "irreparable damage" after the death of her coach and mentor Jaspal Rana, who passed away in New Delhi early on Friday morning following complications arising from a recent stent procedure. He was 49.

Bhaker went to X to share her sadness over the loss of the man who was key in reviving her career after the disappointment of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He later guided her to a historic two-medal achievement at the Paris 2024 Games.

Manu posted pictures with her coach and wrote, "irreparable damage." Rana, one of India’s top pistol shooters, became a coach after retiring from competitive shooting. He started training young shooters at his academy in Dehradun before joining the national team. There, he became one of the country’s most important coaches.

Rana's connection with Bhaker was life-changing. After the letdown in Tokyo, where the pressure had been intense, Rana helped her rebuild her confidence and get back into competitive form. With his guidance, Bhaker returned to the highest level of the sport and made history at the Paris Olympics.

While in Dehradun for a training camp, Bhaker visited Rana's home and academy to pay her respects. Clearly emotional, she reflected on their relationship, saying he was more than just a coach. He was a mentor, guide, and friend who deeply understood her and supported her through both victories and challenges.

Their partnership went beyond just technical training; Rana helped Bhaker through some of the toughest times in her career while always believing she could succeed on the big stage.

Rana’s sudden passing has shocked the Indian shooting community. He reportedly took ill on the way back from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, where India had won four medals. Despite feeling chest pain, he kept traveling before being taken to Max Hospital in New Delhi.

--IANS

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