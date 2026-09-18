Anushka Ranjan wishes ‘first child’ Akanksha Ranjan on birthday

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Anushka Ranjan took to her social media to wish her sister Akanksha on her birthday, sharing an affectionate picture of the two along with a heartfelt note.

In the photograph, Anushka can be seen hugging Akanksha and planting a kiss on her cheek, while their mother and TV producer Anu Ranjan is seen smiling in the background.

Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote, “Happy birthday to my first child and love of my life! Everyday is precious cause I got you!! Wishing Vira and Mahi’s Kiki the best that life has to offer. Love you Maachiii. Happy birthday to our cutest @sangeenasharma”

Anushka and Akanksha share a very close Bond which was evident during the latter’s wedding a few months ago.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, tied the knot with filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on July 11.

On account of the wedding, Anushka had shared an emotional note for the newlyweds, describing it as “the most beautiful day of my life” and saying she had never seen two people more perfect for each other.

“Yesterday I witness the most beautiful day of my life. I saw my Angel Kanchi walk down the aisle towards her forever person and I couldn’t be happier. Never have I seen 2 people more perfect for each other in almost every way and it’s an honour to have Sharry as a part of our lives,” Anushka had written.

She further expressed, “As much as I love my sister. I love him little more for showing her how amazing she is God bless you both with all the amazing things life has to offer. Congratulations to the amazing Couple and welcome to the family Sharry.”

For the uninitiated, Anushka, who is married to actor Aditya Seal, has herself recently entered a new chapter in her personal life. The couple welcomed twin daughters, Vira and Mahi, in August 2026.

–IANS

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