Mammootty's entry in Dhanush-starrer 'Om' will be worth all your wait, says director Rajkumar Periasamy

Chennai, June 24 (IANS) Congratulating Malayalam Superstar Mammootty on being conferred the presitigious Padma Bhushan award, director Rajkumar Periasamy, whose upcoming film 'Om' features actors Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead, on Wednesday told fans that Mammootty's entry in the Dhanush-starrer will be worth all their wait.

Taking to his social media timelines to congratulate Mammootty, who received the presitigious award from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, director Rajkumar Periasamy wrote, "Hearty Congratulations to our very own @mammukka on being conferred upon with The Prestigious #PadmaBhushan award for his exceptional contribution to the Indian Cinema for more than five decades. Now wait for Ikka’s entry from #OM. It will be worth all your wait! #Mammootty #OMChapter1 #UDHIRAMTHEBLOODWOOD."

Only recently, the director had disclosed that Malayalam superstar Mammootty plays a character called Karthikeyan in his eagerly awaited film 'Om'.

Participating in the title teaser launch event of the film, Rajkumar Periasamy had disclosed that Malayalam superstar Mammootty played a character called Karthikeyan in the film and that 60 to 65 per cent of filming had now been completed.

He said, "This film, I believe, will be a special journey for everybody associated with it. We are continuing to shoot and the film is shaping up well."

Announcing the title of the film as 'Om', the director had disclosed the film would hit screens on October 16 this year.

Interestingly, the film's title has a tagline called Chapter 1 indicating that there could be a sequel. However, Rajkumar Periasamy clarified that the first part would be one which would be complete by itself.

On Thursday, the makers had also released a title teaser that showed that the story revolves around those cutting red sanders for a living. Dhanush himself plays a woodcutter. The teaser shows police personnel rounding up woodcutters chopping red sanders illegally. As they hold the workers hostage at gunpoint, Dhanush comes to their rescue....

Wunderbar Films Head Sreyas, while speaking at the title teaser launch event, disclosed that this film would be the biggest in terms of budget among all of Dhanush's films. He also said that this film would bring back the mass vintage Dhanush that fans longed to see on screen.

The film, which features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the heroines, has music by Sai Abhyankkar. Cinematography for the film is by Ezhil Arasu. Editing for the film is by Kalaivanan R and costumes are by Kavya Sriram.

--IANS

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