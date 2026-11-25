Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday that the Maharashtra government has set an ambitious target to attract $100 billion in infrastructure investments over the next five years.

As part of this vision, approximately $50 billion is being invested in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to develop metro networks, roads, flyovers, tunnels, and other civic infrastructure.

Additionally, the state plans to develop a 'Third Mumbai' around the Navi Mumbai airport area and a 'Fourth Mumbai' along the Virar-Vadhavan belt.

Addressing the Third World Mayors' Conference in Mumbai—organised to mark the centenary year of the All India Institute of Local Self-Government—CM Fadnavis emphasised the need to view cities not as problems, but as engines of economic growth.

The event was attended by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, and mayors, municipal administrators, and urban development representatives from India and abroad.

Highlighting the economic weight of urban centres, CM Fadnavis noted that cities contribute roughly 65% to the country’s GDP, and more than half of Maharashtra’s population resides across nearly 400 cities.

Planned urban development, he said, can simultaneously drive economic progress and improve living standards. Reflecting on past policies, he stated that earlier attempts to curb urbanisation led to unplanned growth, slums, inadequate civic amenities, water shortages, and waste management issues.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for shifting the narrative after 2014 to view urbanisation as an opportunity for development.

Planned around the Navi Mumbai International Airport, CM Fadnavis informed that Third Mumbai will feature dedicated hubs including an Edu-City, Sports City, Medi-City, Innovation City, and a Global Capability Centre (GCC) City. The educational hub will accommodate around one lakh students and host campuses of 12 world-class universities, seven of which have already commenced operations.

According to the CM, the Virar-Vadhavan corridor is slated to become the Fourth Mumbai. One of the country’s largest ports is being constructed at Vadhavan, which Fadnavis expressed confidence would rank among the top 10 ports globally. The region will be connected to Mumbai via the bullet train and a super expressway. Over $50 billion is being poured into MMR for a 300-km-plus metro network, roads, tunnels, water supply, and sewage treatment projects.

CM Fadnavis pointed out that the 22-km Atal Setu has already reduced travel time to the Navi Mumbai airport to about 40 minutes, with plans to bring it down to 30 minutes next year.

Referring to the Dharavi redevelopment project, the Chief Minister stated that residents will be provided with well-equipped housing. Within the next decade, Dharavi is projected to transform into a major commercial hub, complementing the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Alongside building new cities, the state has adopted a policy of redeveloping and rejuvenating older urban centres across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he said.

CM Fadnavis noted that global capital is readily available, but attracting investment requires political willpower, determination, and viable, high-quality projects rather than funding alone.

Chief Minister—drawing from his own experience as the Mayor of Nagpur—reminded mayors that they are the first point of accountability for citizens regarding roads, water, sanitation, and basic amenities. He urged municipalities to study and replicate successful urban models from cities like Indore, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

Concluding his address, CM Fadnavis assured delegates that the state government would positively review and implement actionable recommendations emerging from the conference's discussions.

--IANS

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