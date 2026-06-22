Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Centurion Nikin Jose, Karun Nair power Coastal Kings Mangaluru to emphatic win

Mysuru, June 23 (IANS) Nikin Jose struck the first century of the fifth edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament, smashing an unbeaten 100 off just 47 balls, as Coastal Kings Mangaluru cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Gulbarga Mystics on Monday.

Jose fittingly brought up his century with back-to-back sixes off the final two deliveries of the chase as Coastal Kings overhauled the 178-run target with 21 balls to spare. The victory was Coastal Kings' first of the tournament after their opening fixture against Hubli Tigers was washed out, while Gulbarga Mystics slipped to their second consecutive defeat.

Chasing 178, Coastal Kings lost Muralidhara Venkatesh early but never looked under pressure thereafter as Jose and captain Karun Nair stitched together a match-winning 96-run partnership off just 52 deliveries.

Nair was elegance personified, combining fluent strokeplay with calm leadership in a polished 56 off 36 balls, studded with six fours and three sixes. Jose complemented him perfectly, pacing his innings before accelerating in the latter half.

The only moment of concern came in the 12th over when Nair was run out following a mix-up while attempting a second run. Having slipped midway, the experienced batter accepted his fate and walked back, leaving Coastal Kings at 108 for two.

Jose, however, remained unbeaten till the end, finishing with a sensational 100 not out that included seven fours and eight sixes. His century, the tournament's first this season, sealed a comprehensive victory in style. Aaditya Nair claimed the lone wicket to fall.

Earlier, Gulbarga Mystics posted 177 all out in 19.5 overs after recovering from a shaky start through a spirited counterattack led by captain Manish Pandey.

The Mystics struggled initially on a surface that offered little freedom for strokeplay. Prakhar Chaturvedi (25) and Thippa Reddy (25) added 24 runs for the third wicket before both fell in quick succession, while the dismissal of Macneil Noronha left the side reeling at 94 for five.

Pandey then steadied the innings alongside Dhruv Prabhakar, adding a brisk 61 runs for the seventh wicket in just 31 balls. Pandey dominated the partnership with clean hitting, bringing up a 24-ball half-century before finishing with an entertaining 70 off 34 deliveries, featuring seven fours and three sixes. Prabhakar contributed a useful 22 off 14 balls.

With the Mystics well placed at 176 for six entering the final over, a total in excess of 190 looked likely. Instead, they suffered a dramatic collapse, losing four wickets for a single run in five deliveries.

Medium-pacer C.A. Karthik triggered the slide by trapping Pandey lbw with the first ball of the over. Prabhakar was then run out attempting a non-existent second run, followed by another run-out of Aaditya Nair before Ronit More was bowled, as the innings ended at 177.

Karthik returned impressive figures of 2 for 15 from 3.5 overs, while Vasuki Koushik (2/32) and Shreyas Gopal (3/40) had earlier laid the foundation with crucial strikes.

Brief scores:

Gulbarga Mystics 177 all out in 19.5 overs (Manish Pandey 70, Prakhar Chaturvedi 25, Thippa Reddy 25; Shreyas Gopal 3/40, Vasuki Koushik 2/32, C.A. Karthik 2/15) lost to Coastal Kings Mangaluru 181/2 in 16.3 overs (Nikin Jose 100*, Karun Nair 56) by 8 wickets

--IANS

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