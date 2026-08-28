Macaulay Culkin turns 46: It’s not a cool number

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Hollywood actor Macaulay Culkin reflected on turning 46, calling the age an “awkward” and “boring” number, but said he is embracing the stage of life he finds himself in.

Culkin took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself with his partner Brenda Song and a snapshot of the number “46 (forty-six) is the natural number following 45 and preceding 47.”

Culkin took to the caption section and wrote: “46 is tricky. It’s not a cool number. There are so many cooler numbers. Michael Jordan = 23, Aaron Donald = 99, Douglas Adams = 42”

“46 is an awkward number. It’s so boring. There’s nothing to it. Check the wiki. But I ain’t bored. This is not nothing. I see the things in front of me. I know I got this. We’ve got this,” he wrote.

The actor went on to share: “Shoutout to all us 46 years olds out there. Here’s to the tweeners. The grout. The cracks. The neither here-nor-theres. The in-betweeners. We’re halfway there. Happy birthday, y’all.”

Culkin is considered one of the most successful child actors of the 1990s. In 2005, he was ranked second on VH1's list of the "100 Greatest Kid-Stars". The actor shot to fame for playing Kevin McCallister in the Christmas comedy Home Alone in 1990 and reprised the role in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

He gained more success with the coming-of-age film My Girl, the psychological thriller film The Good Son, and the comedy films Getting Even with Dad and Richie Rich.

He took a hiatus starting in 2002 and returned to acting with the biographical drama film Party Monster. Culkin appeared in the independent films Saved! and Sex and Breakfast, and two projects by Adam Green: The Wrong Ferrari and Adam Green's Aladdin.

--IANS

dc/