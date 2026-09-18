LUST STORIES 3 REVIEW: FOUR STORIES. UNUSUAL DESIRES AND PLENTY OF SURPRISES

4 stars ( ****)

Lust Stories has never really been about neat relationships, and the third chapter stays true to that spirit. Following the success of the first two films, Lust Stories 3 brings together four filmmakers who look at desire from four very different angles.

The opening segment from Vikramaditya Motwane is the kind that makes you sit up and pay attention. Radhika Apte, Konkona Sensharma, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Sharma are part of a story built around the uncomfortable idea of husband swapping. The Korean fiction influence adds an interesting layer to the narrative and makes the segment feel unlike the usual relationship drama.

Kiran Rao’s story is the complete opposite in mood. Gurfateh Pirzada and Sana Thampi lead a fun, twisty story involving drugs and money. It has a playful quality and doesn't forget to entertain. The twist is the kind of moment that works because it doesn't take itself too seriously.

With Shakun Batra, the focus shifts towards the messiness of marriage. Ali Fazal and Radhika Madan play characters dealing with lust, therapy, family pressure, divorce and everything that comes with emotional baggage. There is a lot going on, but that chaos feels appropriate for the relationships being explored.

Vishal Bhardwaj takes us back to 1987 with Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidharth and Gajraj Rao. His segment explores sex education through a period setting and has a distinctly old-school flavour. The unusual inclusion of homeopathic medicines such as Nux Vomica and Belladonna adds to its quirky character.

What I enjoyed about Lust Stories 3 is that it doesn't spoon-feed the audience. Each segment gives you something different to think about, while the anthology keeps moving at a comfortable pace.

Verdict: Lust Stories 3 is sensual, entertaining and willing to experiment. It isn't afraid of uncomfortable subjects, complicated emotions or unexpected turns. More importantly, it proves that the anthology format still works when every filmmaker brings a story with its own identity.