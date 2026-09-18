Gurmeet Choudhary, Isha Malviya steal a kiss in ‘Tum Mere Ho’ poster, Debina Bonnerjee says she’s ‘incredibly proud’

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya are set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming romantic drama Tum Mere Ho, which marks Isha’s Bollywood debut as well. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 23.

The makers have unveiled the first posters of the film on Friday, giving a glimpse into the intense love story that combines romance, action and adventure.

The first poster features Gurmeet and Isha seemingly falling through the clouds, with a cityscape and sunset in the background with them locking lips. The visual carries the line, “Sometimes falling is the easy part”.

Director Aashish Panda said, “It feels surreal to bring the intensity of love through Tum Mere Ho on the big screen. This is a story where love is not just about beautiful moments, but about the emotions, challenges and circumstances that test two people. We wanted to create an intense love story that also carries the thrill of action and adventure, making the experience larger and more cinematic.”

“As an actor and a producer, it was an absolute breeze to work with Gurmeet Choudhary. Never once did we feel like we were working on a film. It felt like a collaboration on something that came from our hearts. Gurmeet brought the intensity and conviction that the role demanded, and he has truly immersed himself in this world,” he added.

Speaking about Isha Malviya, Panda said, “Isha Malviya brought that feminine softness and emotional depth to the character, while also carrying the strength that the story demands. She fit the role so perfectly that we didn’t have to look beyond her. This being her Bollywood debut makes it even more special. I hope audiences connect with the heart of Tum Mere Ho and experience the intensity, action and adventure that we have brought to the big screen.”

Producer and Gurmeet’s wife, Debina Bonnerjee also took to her social media to mark the milestone, and shared her excitement about presenting her first produced film with husband Gurmeet Choudhary under their banner DebGuru Films.

Sharing the first look, Debina wrote, “Special Special Day! #TumMereHo releasing 23rd October 2026 in cinemas near you. Here’s to new beginnings, new dreams and a story very close to our hearts. As Guru and I present our first produced film under @debgurufilms, my heart is filled with so much pride and gratitude. From building this dream together to watching it come alive on the big screen, this journey has been truly special..”

“And Guru... watching you bring this beautiful story to life as an actor and producer makes me incredibly proud There’s so much passion, hard work and heart that you’ve put into this film, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it..”

She added, “@isha_malviya congratulations on your Bollywood debut! This is such a beautiful beginning, and I’m so happy that #TumMereHo marks the start of your B-town journey”

For the uninitiated, Tum Mere Ho is directed by Aashish Panda and produced by Reva Creative House and DebGuru Films. The film is produced by Aarti S and Debina Bonnerjee, with music by Saregama and distribution by PVR Pictures.

Written by Niranjan Iyengar and Purva Naresh, the film features music composed by Mithoon, Sanju Rathod, Vivek Verma, Krish and Uddipan Sharma.

The film, which brings together love, action and adventure, is slated to release in theatres on October 23, 2026.

–IANS

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