Malaika Arora recreates ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ magic, says ‘Some things never get old’

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress and dancer Malaika Arora recently recreated the magic of her iconic song “Chaiyya Chaiyya” at an event.

Sharing a glimpse of her latest performance, she posted a video on Instagram, writing, “Some thing’s never get old #ChaiyyaChaiyya #MalaikaArora #Iconic #Evergreen.” The video shows Malaika sitting in a makeup room as she gets her hair and makeup done before stepping out to showcase her signature dance moves to her popular track “Chaiyya Chaiyya.”

The actress is seen grooving to the popular number alongside television actor Aman Verma. Dressed in a stylish multicoloured outfit, she performed the iconic hook steps from the song.

“Chaiyya Chaiyya” is an iconic song from the 1998 Hindi film “Dil Se.” Composed by A.R. Rahman, the track featured lyrics by Gulzar and vocals by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. The song featured Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora and went on to become one of the most memorable dance numbers in Hindi cinema, with Malaika’s energetic performance becoming particularly popular among audiences.

Interestingly, during one of her appearances on chat show ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai,’ choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan had revealed how Malaika Arora came on board for the iconic song “Chaiyya Chaiyya.” The director had recalled that the makers had approached several people for the song before Malaika was finalized at the last minute. She had also shared that she already knew Malaika well before they went on to shoot the memorable track.

Farah said, “We actually tried for a lot of people. We had no one even one week before the song was supposed to be shot.”

The 'Main Hoon Na' maker further mentioned that she desperately called Malaika to be a part of the track, despite not knowing if she could dance or not. “I did not even know if she could dance. But I knew that her look was right. She looks beautiful.”

--IANS

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