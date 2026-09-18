Nupur Sanon shares ‘Sanon sisters’ hack’ with Kriti Sanon on how to ‘twin without twinning’

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Nupur Sanon shared a glimpse of her latest festive outing with sister Kriti Sanon, and gave a fun lesson to her followers in co-ordinated fashion with a twist.

Sharing pictures with Kriti, Nupur described it as the ‘Sanon Sisters’ Hack 101’ — how to twin without actually twinning.

In the first picture, Nupur and Kriti are seen posing together in traditional ensembles. Kriti opted for a vibrant purple-blue saree featuring intricate prints and golden detailing, which she paired with a matching choker, earrings and bangles.

Nupur, meanwhile, complemented her sister in a green and gold saree with an embellished border and statement jewellery.

The sisters posed closely with their arms wrapped around each other and pouting for the camera.

Nupur captioned the post as, “Sanon Sisters’ Hack 101: How to twin without twinning. PS : Currently accepting festive mithai, pretty jhumkas and Desi fits.”

Kriti and Nupur are extremely close to each other and the same was reflected during the latter's wedding in January this year.

Nupur married singer Stebin Ben in January 2026. The couple had a three-day wedding celebration in Udaipur, with both Christian and Hindu ceremonies, followed by a Mumbai reception.

Kriti was an important part of the celebrations and was seen getting emotional as her younger sister embarked on a new journey of life.

Kriti had shared an emotional note welcoming Stebin into the Sanon family, recalling holding Nupur in her arms when she was five and now seeing her sister become a bride.

The latest pictures also arrive soon after Kriti found herself at the centre of a social-media controversy over a Raksha Bandhan jewellery advertisement.

The advertisement campaign for Raksha Bandhan, where she appeared in an Indo-Western outfit while tying a rakhi to her onscreen brother and pet dog, drew criticism from a section of social-media users over the styling and its portrayal of the festival. The advertisement was then withdrawn by the brand, which also issued an apology.

Kriti later responded to the criticism through a social media post, arguing that the essence of festivals lies in the emotions and meaning attached to traditions rather than clothing.

–IANS

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