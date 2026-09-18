Maisie Williams: Magic is becoming a huge part of my life

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Maisie Williams, whose latest release is Practical Magic 2, says her understanding of magic has evolved with age. She went on to share that she reads Tarot cards and gifted a deck to each of the women she worked with on the film as a little piece of “witchy magic.”

Asked if her idea of “magic” changed at all, Williams said in a statement: “Magic is becoming a huge part of my life. I do find myself, as I grow older, accepting magic more and more. Just, like, the magic of womanhood, really.”

“The magic of the rituals of womanhood and embracing that, and sometimes feeling like howling at the moon and being slightly bonkers and crazy. I think it means a lot to a lot of women. This is just beginning to find me at this point, even without trying to believe woo-woo crazy things.”

Williams is accepting that “more and more” as she is growing older.

“You’re like, “There’s something that’s connecting us all.” Yeah, as I grow older, I’m just accepting that more and more,” Maisie said.

The actress shared a “little secret”.

“And a little secret—I read Tarot cards. It was my wrap gift to all of the women. They each got a deck. I don’t know if they’ll ever want to do it, and some might already do it now. But maybe, one day, they’ll pick it up and they’ll have a peek at the cards. My little gift to them. A little bit of witchy magic,” said Maisie.

The original “Practical Magic” particularly the bond between Sandra Bullock’s Sally and Nicole Kidman continues to strongly resonate with fans.

Why does she think that is?

“The pairs of Owens sisters throughout all the generations are very yin and yang, and they balance each other out in a really beautiful way, whilst also being very, very different. They have this beautiful bond and connection with one another—I think the way that a lot of women can connect to.”

She added: “And I think they celebrate their differences whilst also being able to laugh at one another and themselves through it. That sisterhood really resonates with me, because I do also have a sister and we are kind of yin and yang. When we’re together, we sound the same, we speak in the same rhythms, we have this complete synergy.”

“But we’ve chosen completely different lifestyles and we live different lives,” concluded Williams.

--IANS

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