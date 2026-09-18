Ayushmann Khurrana gives a glimpse of his September with ‘Sitambar Ka Sama’ photo dump

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a glimpse of his September through a photo dump, which he captioned ‘Sitambar Ka Sama’.

Taking to his social media account, Ayushmann shared a series of pictures capturing different moments from the month.

The carousel opens with the actor posing casually in a sleeveless black T-shirt and denims. Another picture shows him sitting barefoot with a cup of tea and the book Gunahon Ka Devta placed beside him.

The actor also shared a mirror selfie in a white T-shirt and denims, while another click features him seated with a guitar.

In another frame, Ayushmann is seen dressed in a sharp grey checkered suit, holding a vintage camera. The post dump concludes with a night-time view of the city skyline and the moon.

The post also gives a glimpse into Ayushmann's love for music, books, photography and fashion.

On the professional front, Ayushmann began his entertainment journey on television. He won the second season of MTV Roadies in 2004 before working as a radio jockey and later as a video jockey and television host. He then made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012.

He went on to feature in films including Nautanki Saala!, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Doctor G, An Action Hero and Dream Girl 2.

His most recent theatrical release is Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, directed by Mudassar Aziz and co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, it released on May 15, 2026.

Ayushmann is now gearing up for Udta Teer, a spy comedy co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film, directed by Akash A Kaushik, is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 9, 2026.

He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, with Sharvari, which is scheduled for release in November 2026.

–IANS

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